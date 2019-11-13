Bridlington freemasons’ gift of £880 to support Saint Catherine’s

Sian Cromack, Lesley Cooper, Margaret Barker, Val Ward, Betty Crossland, Win Tomlinson, Carolyn Moody and Simon Brass (l-r)

The ladies from Lodge St Mary’s Priory No. 253 held a number of events throughout their fundraising year, which starts and ends every November.

Events included a grand raffle with over 50 prizes donated by local businesses, coffee mornings, a ‘handbags and glad rags’ sale plus a pie and pea lunch featuring a singer.

Most events are held at the Masonic Hall in Bridlington and the remainder take place at members’ homes.

Following a tour of the hospice, worshipful master Val Ward said: “It’s a beautiful place. It’s such a tranquil environment – I’m really impressed with it. I think the work everyone does here is awesome.”

Val added that having worked in healthcare for most of her life, she was aware of the funding challenges faced by hospices.

In the case of Saint Catherine’s, it takes £5.5 million a year to run all of the charity’s 16 services. Only around a third of this comes from NHS funding, which means that to raise the remaining £3.7 million, Saint Catherine’s relies on the support and generosity of the local community.