Bridlington-based care home service to close following ‘inadequate’ CQC inspection rating

Franklin Homes, which operates Fairways, has decided to voluntarily close the service after receiving the CQC report.

Fairways on Cardigan Road, which provides accommodation and personal care for up to 12 people, was rated as ‘inadequate’ following a recent CQC inspection.

Franklin Homes, which operates Fairways, has decided to voluntarily close the service after receiving the report.

The company said it is working with the local authority to make sure residents are supported during this transition period.

Franklin Homes, in a statement, said: “We can confirm that Fairways, a residential care home in Bridlington has been rated as ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection in May 2021.

“As a responsible care provider, upon receipt of a draft report from CQC in June highlighting the shortcomings at Fairways, Franklin Homes took the decision to voluntarily close the service.

“We are currently working in partnership with the local authority and commissioning groups to ensure residents are appropriately supported through this transition.”

The CQC inspection took place on Thursday, May 6 with the report published earlier this month.

The two inspectors looked at the overall quality of the service and provided a rating for each category under the Care Act 2014.

They also looked at the infection control and prevention measures in place.

The visit was conducted so they could understand the preparedness of the service in preventing or managing an infection outbreak, and to identify good practice.

The ratings were:

○ Overall: Inadequate

○ Safety: Inadequate

○ Effectiveness: Requires improvement

○ Caring: Requires improvement

○ Responsiveness: Requires improvement

○ Well-led: Inadequate

A CQC spokesman said: “Fairways is a residential care home providing accommodation and personal care for up to 12 people. The service supports people with a learning disability and/or autism. Eight people were living at the service at the time of our inspection.

“We found that people were not always safeguarded from harm. Concerns raised had not always been addressed and investigated appropriately which meant people were left at risk. There were insufficient amounts of staff to meet people’s needs. The service was not always clean and well maintained.

“People were not always treated with respect or had their independence encouraged. People’s privacy and dignity was not always maintained.

“There was a restrictive culture in the service. This included people not being able to access some communal rooms at set times without staff supervision.

“The management and leadership of the service had not been effective at promoting a positive culture. Systems in place had failed to address areas of concern we identified at this inspection.

“The provider had failed to use complaints and feedback to improve the quality and safety of the service.

“People were not supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff did not support them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service did not support this practice.

“We expect health and social care providers to guarantee autistic people and people with a learning disability the choices, dignity, independence and good access to local communities that most people take for granted.

“Right support, right care, right culture is the statutory guidance which supports CQC to make assessments and judgements about services providing support to people with a learning disability and/or autistic people.

“This service was not always able to demonstrate how they were meeting the underpinning principles of Right support, right care, right culture.

“Care was not always person centred to promote independence and minimise restrictions. The behaviours of leaders and care staff did not always ensure people using services lead empowered lives.”

A spokesperson at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are aware of the situation and are working in partnership with the provider, the residents and their families to ensure that people are safe, cared for and supported during this time.