Boxing star Tommy Coyle brings his 'Boxclever Bus' to Bridlington for six week programme

Proffessional boxer Tommy Coyle will be visiting Bridlington this evening for the first session of 'Box Clever'.

The Box Clever bus will be visiting Bridlington twice per week, in a six week programme, aimed to reduce violence and antisocial behaviour through positive activities.

The initiative is aimed at youngsters aged between six to 19-years-old.

The double-decker bus has been funded by the Home Office, secured by the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner, has a youth space on the top floor with Ipads and TV's and the bottom floor with mobile boxing ring.

Every Thursday, starting tonight, the bus will be at The Green, Bessinby Gate at 6pm and every Saturday morning at 9.30am we will be at The Bridlington Town Rugby Club on Queensgate.

There will also be rugby provided on Saturday sessions at Bridlington Town Rugby Club.

Tommy and his team will be working alongside partners from young peoples’ services to deliver sports activities, arts, craft, music, as well as offering advice on life choices.

There will also be advice on health, nutrition and a fruit and veg smoothie bar where you can make and sample delicious healthy drinks, funded and sponsored by NHS Hull CCG.

Tommy Coyle said: “I am proud to be from my local area. The support I have experienced throughout my boxing career has been amazing. I want to give something back, create a safer and better environment, investing time in the next generation.

“My vision is driven by my passion and it has always been my ambition to be the best fighter. If not for boxing, and the structure that it gave me to channel negative energy in a positive way, I would no doubt have chosen the wrong path. I intend on putting back into the community with the bus, to repay the support that I have received.

“My mission is to improve aspirations, and build resilience mentally and physically, to enable people to be strong to take on life and face challenges. We will use our bus to mobilise this vision, and the positive activities, through exercise, nutritious food, music, dance, arts and creativity, and youth space, will enable us to drive the mission.”

“You don’t have to be the most talented in order to achieve success, if you’re willing to work hard, make sacrifices and persevere when things don’t go to plan, success is eventually inevitable, so come and join us on the bus to a better life!”

At the end of the programme youngsters will have the opportunity to spa with Tommy and attend a presentation where they will receive a certificate and Tommy Coyle t-shirt.

Tommy will share his story with youngsters during the programme and how boxing saved him.