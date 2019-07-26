'Big Latch On': Mums invited to Bridlington event to promote breastfeeding

Mums and babies from across the East Riding are being invited to take part in events to highlight the benefits of breastfeeding.

An event will be held on Princess Mary Promenade, South Side, Bridlington on Friday August 2, during World Breastfeeding Week, starting at 10am.

It is part of the Global Big Latch On, a synchronised breastfeeding activity which will also be taking place at venues around the world.

The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action organises World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7 each year, to raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding and the need for global support. It is celebrated in 120 countries.

East Riding children’s centres and Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust Integrated Specialist Public Health Nursing Service will join thousands of breastfeeding mothers, babies and children across the world to gather in their communities to take part in the Global Big Latch On.

Councillor Julie Abraham, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said she hoped that mothers will take the opportunity to take their babies and young children along to one of the events being held in the East Riding.

“The Big Latch On provides an opportunity for breastfeeding women to get together in their local communities, host their own events and identify opportunities for on-going support,” she said.

There are also events being held in Beverley and Withernsea on Friday August 2.

This year the goal is to break the current Global Big Latch On record of almost 21,500 children breastfeeding at 778 locations, across 28 countries.

More information is available from East Riding children’s centres, or visit www.biglatchon.org .