Around 966 Bridlington residents are in danger of going blind from glaucoma, say opticians

Hundreds of people living in Bridlington are at risk of having their vision stolen by a condition often dubbed as the ‘silent thief of sight’.

Around 966 Bridlington residents are in danger of going blind from glaucoma – one of the largest causes of blindness in the world.

Mark Kunz, optician at Specsavers in Bridlington, said: ‘‘There are several factors which can increase your risk of developing glaucoma such as a family history of the disease.

“Other risk factors would include those who have black-African or Asian heritage as well as those who have higher levels of short sightedness.

“The good news is glaucoma can generally be treated effectively if detected early, and in most cases, daily eye drops are used.”

Symptoms can vary depending on what type of glaucoma you have – either chronic or acute. Many don’t realise there is anything wrong with their sight which is why regular visits to the optician are essential.

Mark added: ‘With the most common form of glaucoma, visual loss is initially very subtle, affecting mainly the peripheral vision rather than central, which can make it harder to notice.

“Most people are not even aware there is any visual loss because of the way the eyes’ visual fields overlap to compensate for one another.

“Some forms of glaucoma are more rapid with a sudden painful build-up of pressure in the eye which produces blurred vision and haloes around lights, but they are less common.”

It is vitally important people attend regular check-ups at their optician to check for any signs.

At your appointment they will they will test your eye pressure as high pressure is a common sign of glaucoma, and they’ll do a visual field test which can detect any subtle blind spots you may not be aware of, which can also be an indicator of the condition.