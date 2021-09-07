668 further coronavirus cases confirmed across the East Riding over the weekend

A total of 32,729 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 6 (Monday), up from 32,061 on Friday. Photo: PA Images

A total of 32,729 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 6 (Monday), up from 32,061 on Friday.

The rate of infection in the East Riding stands at 9,536 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,693.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 113,958 over the period, to 7,018,927.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 796 people had died in the area by September 6 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 11,612 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 247,989 people had received both jabs by September 5 (Sunday) – 82% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.