63,808 in region hit by back pain

One in five people living in the East Riding of Yorkshire suffer from back pain, figures show, with a charity warning it can have a “devastating impact” on quality of life.

Newly-released analysis by Imperial College London shows that 63,808 people in the East Riding reported suffering from back pain, the figures reveal.

That’s 19% of the population, higher than the England average of 17%.

The data was collected from Public Health England’s Health Survey, and analysed by Imperial College for the charity Versus Arthritis.

Almost two-thirds of declared sufferers in the East Riding reported having severe back pain – a total of 39,938 people.

Back pain is the largest single cause of disability in the UK, and about 80% of adults will experience it at some point in their lifetime.

A spokesperson for Versus Arthritis said: “Back pain can have a devastating impact on people’s lives, affecting their independence, mobility, and ability to stay in work.

“Whilst there are currently a number of ways to manage this pain, such as physiotherapy and painkillers, the high prevalence highlights the need for more investment into treatments and better pain management techniques.

“We urge anyone struggling to manage their pain to speak to a healthcare professional about the best options for them, or contact us for self-management advice.”

Nuzhat Ali, national lead for musculoskeletal conditions at PHE, said: “Musculoskeletal conditions, such as back pain, are the biggest cause of lost working days in England, after coughs and colds.

“Our sedentary lifestyles, ageing population, high obesity rates and reduced levels of physical activity mean these conditions will continue to rise.

“We’re working with partners to help everyone, including employers, to play their part in reducing this.”