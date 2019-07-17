VIDEO: Bridlington School students create video to highlight the effects of cyber bullying

A group of Bridlington students have made a hard-hitting video to show the effects of online bullying.

The boys drama club at Bridlington School decided to make the video due to their own personal experiences and wanted to use their platform to speak about bullying which affects children across the country.

Video: Bridlington School

Pupils planned, wrote, casted, directed and edited the video including re-filming scene until they were happy with the message they wanted to portray.

Tom Fairie, Drama Teacher at Bridlington School, said: "In my contract this year I wanted to focus on boys attainment within drama.

"We made a boys drama club and using the green screen technology we used this to make mini clips and sketches on the green screen.

"Upon this first project the boys told me they wanted to do something more meaningful so we mind mapped the ideas and came to the conclusion that we wanted to make a hard hitting video to do with online bullying

"It was a great project that brought the students together and now has only left them wanted to make more videos and produce more awareness throughout Bridlington.

"I am very proud of what they have achieved, it’s been a fantastic year working with them and hopefully this is the start of students perception changing and thinking about how they treat each other online and in society."