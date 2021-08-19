Two Bridlington-based education leaders join Hull and East Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s Employment and Skills Board

Mike Welsh, principal at East Riding College, has joined the East Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership's Employment and Skills Board.

Sarah Bone, headteacher at Headlands School, and Mike Welsh at East Riding College/TEC Partnership, join the organisation following a successful recruitment campaign.

The LEP said it was overwhelmed by both the number and quality of applications received from individuals from a diverse field of sectors and organisations across the region for its Business Support, Employment and Skills, and Infrastructure Boards.

The Employment and Skills Board, to be chaired by Jayne Adamson, will focus on reducing the skills gaps in the region, delivering the recommendations of the Local Skills Report, by creating the foundations for the growth of new jobs in the region, in addition to ensuring that young people receive high quality careers advice.

Sarah Bone, headteacher at Headlands School, has been appointed to the HEY LEP employment and skills board.

The Infrastructure Board, to be chaired by Stephen Parnaby OBE, will look at future investment opportunities for the region, focusing on transport and placed-based property developments and bring together Government agencies, where required, to expedite these developments.

James Newman, chair of HEY LEP, said: “I am delighted that so many high quality individuals have volunteered to support the LEP in its vital work.

“The work that these boards will be doing is an important part of the implementation and delivery of the various economic strategies and funding programmes that will transform the region over the next five to ten years.

“This is an important watershed in the history of the region, with a potential devolution deal on offer and the region at the forefront of the Government’s Net Zero and Global Britain strategies.