The Education column with East Riding College principal Mike Welsh: Colleges Week 2021 – Get in and go further

East Riding College’s St Mary’s Walk campus. Photo: DJI Camera

This year’s Colleges Week theme is ‘Get in, Go Further’, which will showcase all the great things that happen in colleges every day and celebrate the journeys that colleges take their students on.

East Riding College is an essential part of the employment and learning infrastructure and culture in East Yorkshire where there are well over 1000 students enrolled in college programmes across the East Riding constituency, many of them in Bridlington.

Our students, staff, employer partners and networks are looking forward to celebrating Colleges Week.

East Riding College principal Mike Welsh.

Keep an eye on our social media pages to hear about all the things we’ll be celebrating and remembering during the week.

Not least, our students’ success, our contribution in the community and raising aspirations for the people of Bridlington.

Our Bridlington students have some amazing success stories. Elland Hill from Bridlington won a national BTEC student of the year award for fashion and is now studying fashion at university.

Tom Annakin from Bridlington organised the College’s first Pridefest – celebrating LGBTQ social and self-acceptance.

Artist Fern Smith from Bridlington completed her teaching qualifications at the College and went on to become programme leader for art and design at Scarborough TEC. Foundation students studying art and design at our Bridlington campus inspired the new Narnia-themed carvings at St Mary’s Church in Beverley.

The College is involved with the community in so many ways, on many different levels.

Students helped plant trees on the campus as part of The Big Climate Fight Back, coordinated by Bridlington Town Council.

In 2019 we held our fabulous free community open air cinema event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the St Mary’s Walk campus.

The College’s higher education graduation ceremony has been held in the glorious Priory Church of St Mary for the past 15 years, and we will return in 2022 to celebrate the graduation of our cohorts who graduated during the pandemic.

In November this year the College is also delighted to be working in partnership with the CYP to bring back the Bridlington Sport and Community Awards.

Colleges Week is held to remind people that their local college is there for them, but it has also been recognised by Government that colleges have a central role at the heart of our economic recovery.

Not least as part of plans to redress long-standing regional inequalities and transition to a net-zero carbon economy.

We stand ready to deliver on this and to empower the people of Bridlington to get on in life and work, fulfilling theirs and the town’s true potential.