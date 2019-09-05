The East Riding College column with Neil Waterhouse, Executive Director: Commercial and Finance

As many parents recover from back-to-school fever, here at East Riding College our new academic year begins with a fresh start and exciting opportunities for our students.

However, I know that for some parents or families of young people who have recently received their GCSE or A-Level results, having a young person’s future decided off the back of a set of exam results can seem daunting, or even overwhelming.

Neil Waterhouse, Executive Director: Commercial and Finance at East Riding College.

Some young people can be – understandably – still undecided about what’s best for them.

Here’s my five reasons why I think East Riding College may be the answer – and it’s not too late to join us this September.

Achievement – East Riding College’s students put it at No.1 in Yorkshire for overall achievement in the latest government national achievement rates tables.

This means that 89% of all students were awarded their qualifications on completing the academic year.

Achievement rates is one of the strictest measures of student success and East Riding College was not only No.1 in Yorkshire for general FE colleges, it was also in the top 15% of all colleges nationally, in the latest tables published for the 2017-18 academic year.

Student Satisfaction – East Riding College is in the top 10% of universities and colleges in the UK for its teaching on its higher education (HE) courses. Results from the National Student Survey (NSS) published in July 2019 also put the College in the top 15% in the UK for overall student satisfaction.

The independent survey is a key measure of how students rate their higher education experience. 2019’s results are based on over 300,000 responses from undergraduates in their final year at institutions across the UK. 96% of students surveyed at East Riding College rated the teaching on their course, and the overall satisfaction rating was 93%

GCSE Results – East Riding College students have ranked in the top 10% nationally, of further education colleges for achieving high grades (A*-C) in their GCSE Maths.

The results published for the academic year 2017-18 demonstrate that students who are retaking GCSEs after leaving school have every chance of achieving a high grade at GCSE at East Riding College, where GCSEs can be studied alongside their main subjects. Students can study on a fast-track scheme which starts in September and finishes with exams in January.

Positive Destinations – 94% of all East Riding College students record positive destinations following the completion of their course.

This means they progressed into either work, higher education, or onto the next level of study with the College or another training provider.

94% of all Level 3 (advanced level) students also progressed to positive destinations, with 59% progressing to higher education. College can be an alternative route to university – 1 in 4 students accepted into university now has a vocational qualification.

Apprenticeships – I would encourage any parent or young person to consider the apprenticeship route alongside more traditional options – you can apply for vacancies on our website today!

Find out more at www.eastridingcollege.ac.uk