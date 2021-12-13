THE BIG PICTURE: Focus on Burlington Junior School’s Nativity play – send in your festive school photos to see them featured in the Free Press
These photographs feature the cast of Burlington Junior School’s Nativity play.
Attention all schools in the Bridlington and district area! Would you like to see your talented children featured in the Bridlington Free Press?
If the answer is ‘yes’ you can send them to [email protected] along with a brief description of the production and any other information you would like highlighted. The reporters would love to see them.