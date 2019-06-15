Summer of rockets and reading as libraries blast off for Space Chase challenge

Children will get an out of this world experience when they visit the town’s libraries this summer.

The Summer Reading Challenge is returning with the theme of Space Chase – inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing in 1969.

Both North Bridlington Library and Central Library will be hosting the Summer Reading Challenge.

Aimed at primary school children, the challenge encourages reading for pleasure while ensuring reading ability is maintained during the break from school.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, leisure and culture, said: “I am sure that the Summer Reading Challenge will be a huge success once again.”

Places are limited so booking is recommended at www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/summerreadingchallenge or pop into your local library.