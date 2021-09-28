School trips return to RSPB Bempton Cliffs

The RSPB will be inspired pupils again at Bempton Cliffs.

The curriculum-linked sessions will be led by RSPB education professionals, with half and full day visits available to book now for autumn and spring 21/22 terms.

Trips include observing special creatures that live underwater, discovering plant life, identifying minibeasts, bird watching, fieldwork, and more.

Inspiring sessions are on offer for early years and primary students at three RSPB Yorkshire nature reserves, as well as sessions for secondary students at RSPB Bempton Cliffs.

A spokesman said: “Students will be encouraged to use all of their senses to explore and enjoy the natural world around them.

“All of the sessions offer a great opportunity to help students talk about science and geography, meet their learning objectives, and use technical vocabulary in context.”

Lisa Yarrow, learning officer at RSPB Bempton Cliffs nature reserve, said: “Our educational visits can also help benefit SEN students – the new visual and sensory experiences available at our RSPB Yorkshire nature reserves can deepen their understanding of topics and help them to engage with people and activities outside the classroom.”

The RSPB also offers a range of activities, resources and opportunities that support teachers to take learning outdoors and inspire students.