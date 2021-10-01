SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: The new faces at New Pasture Lane School
This week we shine a light on the new starters at New Pasture Lane School who have begun their educational journey.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 9:30 am
The main image features the F2 (Reception) class, while the other photograph focuses on the Foundation new starters.
Attention all school in the Bridlington and district area! Would you like to see your new starters featured in the Free Press? If the answer is ‘yes’ send your photos and information to [email protected]
The reporters look forward to seeing them.