Pupils at Bridlington school take part in 'Mini Police' pilot scheme

Officers from the community safety unit have been working with schools to help teach children about their work and the importance of being active members of their community.

Through our three month 'Mini Police' pilot, the force has worked with 40 pupils, aged nine to 11, from four schools across the force area.

The pupils will be invited to specially prepared sessions, run by PCSOs, teaching them about a range of topics to help them become mini ambassadors and learn all about helping to keep themselves and their classmates safe.

The sessions will include information about online safety, crime prevention and social responsibility as well as lessons about the impact that bullying and antisocial behaviour can have on a community.

Community Safety Sergeant Nick Bunker said: “This is an exciting scheme which I am hopeful will encourage the younger generation to think about their role in their community as well as teaching them ways to keep themselves safe.

“We now have forty children signed up, who will be sharing their learning with their friends over the coming weeks, and we are looking forward to seeing what they do as our 'Mini Police' ambassadors.

“We will be working closely with the schools throughout the seven weeks to gather feedback to help us assess if the initiative is something that we would like to continue further and potentially open up to other schools in our area.”

Pupils will be asked to take what they have learnt in each session and share it with the classmates to help encourage more pupils to think about their safety and their role in the community.