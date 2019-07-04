PICTURES: Rock of Ages show success at Bridlington Spa
The Rock of Ages show at Bridlington Spa, performed by local students, has been hailed a success.
Bridlington School students have performed three evening shows and one matinee performance for the local primary school this week.
1. Rock of Ages
Molly Green and Jamie McKellar who played the lead roles of Sherrie and Drew.
jpimedia
2. Rock of Ages
Students Jade Inman, Chantelle Robinson, Emma Smales and Bethany Sturdy
jpimedia
3. Rock of Ages
Students who played the parts of protesters in the show
jpimedia
4. Rock of Ages
Students Clementine Burnett and Vincemzo Craben
jpimedia
View more