PICTURES: Rock of Ages show success at Bridlington Spa

The Rock of Ages show at Bridlington Spa, performed by local students, has been hailed a success.

Bridlington School students have performed three evening shows and one matinee performance for the local primary school this week.

Molly Green and Jamie McKellar who played the lead roles of Sherrie and Drew.

Students Jade Inman, Chantelle Robinson, Emma Smales and Bethany Sturdy

Students who played the parts of protesters in the show

Students Clementine Burnett and Vincemzo Craben

