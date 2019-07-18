PHOTOS: Wold Newton School pupils learn to forage with The Pheasant Hotel chef Peter Neville

Year five and six pupils contacted the chef and director of award-winning The Pheasant Hotel at Harome as they have been researching local produce and foraging in their lessons. On Thursday morning (July 11) Peter took pupils into the village of Wold Newton looking for edible sources on the roadbanks and verges. Pupil Phoebe said: “We went into Wold Newton and the things we found included the tips of sticky weed, clover flowers, elderflower and elderberry, pineapple weed and plantain leaves.” After foraging, pupils returned to the classroom where Peter demonstrated how to make rice pudding infused with elderflower. Assistant Headteacher, Mrs Sutcliffe, has also congratulated the year six pupils on their "amazing SATS results." Mrs Sutcliffe, who also shares the class with Mrs Garthwaite, said: "We have a 100% pass rate for all pupils without an Educational Health care plan with many pupils achieving greater depth. Those with Special Educational Needs are all working towards the expected standard and have made exceptional progress during their time with us. We are very proud of them all. It has been a team effort between parents, children and all staff- we are so pleased they all achieved their potential and wish them every success at their secondary schools."

Peter Neville's visit to Wold Newton School Chef Peter Neville took pupils out foraging during his visit to the school

Peter Neville's visit to Wold Newton School Pupil Suki, aged 10

Peter Neville's visit to Wold Newton School Pupils Katie, 11, and Abigail, 11, picking Elderberry

Peter Neville's visit to Wold Newton School Peter says that begonia petals are very tasty

