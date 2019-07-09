PHOTOS: Students celebrate in style at Bridlington School prom

The year 11 pupils attended the event, dressed in their best ball gowns and suits, at Bridlington Links on July 4. Jill Baxter, year 11 pastoral manager at Bridlington School, said: “It was a wonderful night and a great send off to a great year group. All students looked fantastic and arrived in style. They enjoyed a photo booth and chocolate fountain followed by awards for best dressed and prom king and queen. Students danced the night away to DJ Shakesby.” Students Mantas Ruzgas and Summer Wilson-Brattley were named as this year's prom King and Queen. Picture orders from: eastyorkshirefreelance1@gmail.com

