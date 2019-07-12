Headlands School Prom

PHOTOS: Headlands School year 11 prom at Bridlington Links

Students at Headlands School swapped their uniforms for suits and ballgowns to celebrate the end of their GCSE exams at their end of year prom.

Year 11 pupils attended the event at The Links on Friday July 5 where this year's prom King and Queen were named as Bailey Chapman and Courtney Bennett. David Stamper, associate assistant headteacher at Headlands School, said: "The year 11 prom was another great occasion and really celebrated the journey that the year group has been on. We are really going to miss the students that are moving on but also look forward to seeing most of them when they come back to our 6th form in September. Thank you to The Links for hosting us and a big thank you to the brilliant Mrs Douthwaite who has been this year groups Head of Year." Picture orders from: eastyorkshirefreelance1@gmail.com

Headlands School Prom

Headlands School Prom

Headlands School Prom

Headlands School Prom

