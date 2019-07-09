awards

Photos: East Riding College students recognised at annual awards ceremony

East Riding College’s awards ceremony saw over 50 recipients recognised for their achievements, dedication and hard work in front of an audience of family, friends and peers.

Here's the students who received awards at the annual ceremony held in the Royal Hall at Bridlington Spa.

Tom Annakin, who won Student of the Year for Travel & Tourism and Outstanding Contribution to Enrichment, with proud mum Mandy

1. East Riding Colleges awards ceremony

Tom Annakin, who won Student of the Year for Travel & Tourism and Outstanding Contribution to Enrichment, with proud mum Mandy
other
Buy a Photo
Outstanding Contribution to Sport Winners - the ERC Football Team

2. East Riding Colleges awards ceremony

Outstanding Contribution to Sport Winners - the ERC Football Team
other
Buy a Photo
Student band Spirals perform during the intermission

3. East Riding Colleges awards ceremony

Student band Spirals perform during the intermission
other
Buy a Photo
Representatives from the Fashion team who won Outstanding Student Team for their enterprise project

4. East Riding Colleges awards ceremony

Representatives from the Fashion team who won Outstanding Student Team for their enterprise project
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3