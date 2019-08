Bridlington School and Headlands School have released their results today along with the rest of the country. READ MORE: Bridlington students celebrate 'truly inspiring' A-level results from Headlands Sixth Form

1. A-level results day Headlands School student Tom Brackenbury jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. A-level results day Headlands School student Ellie Walkington jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. A-level results day Bridlington Upper School student Edward Welbourne jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. A-level results day Headlands School student Chloe Brookes jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more