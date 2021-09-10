Open events organised at Headlands School

The Headlands School Open Events will be held on Thursday, September 23, between 6pm and 8pm, and on Saturday, September 25, between 10am and noon.

The events are for students currently in Years 5 and 6 and give them and their families the chance to see what life at Headlands is all about.

A spokesman said: “Visitors can meet Team Headlands staff, take a tour around the classrooms, see the sports and performing arts facilities and learn more about the excellent results achieved by students in recent years.

