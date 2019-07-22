Old Bridlingtonians’ reunion lunch

Members and guests recently turned out for the Old Bridlingtonian Club Sheffield Branch Reunion Lunch at Tapton Hall.

The event was organised by the branch secretary Eddy de Brouwer. This was the first summer Sheffield Reunion after the normal autumn date with Cambridge was swapped. After the customary superb meal, chairman Douglas Robinson proposed the loyal toast and then proposed the toast to the school and staff.

In response Eddy de Brouwer listed some of the school’s achievements and occasions in July, of which there were many.

The next opportunity for Old Bridlingtonians to meet is at the Cambridge Annual Reunion on Saturday, October 19.

More details are available from the Secretary Roddy Watson (secretary@oldbridlingtonianclub.org.uk).