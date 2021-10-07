North Bridlington Library set to host special sessions as part of ‘Get Online Week 2021’ initiative

North Bridlington Library will host sessions on Tuesday, October 19.

These include: 10am to 11am – eBooks; 11am to 12 – eAudiobooks; 12 to 1pm – eMagazines; 1.30pm to 2.30pm – eNewspapers; 2.30pm to 3.30pm – Medici.TV; 3.30pm to 4.30pm – Library app.

A spokesman said: “Customers can bring their own tablet or smartphone and connect to the free libraries WiFi, or just try the resources on the library tablets.”

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “This activity shows how innovative our library service is and helps us to deliver the digital goals we aim for within the service.”

Gary Smith, digital services officer, said: “We wanted to build on the development and success of our digital resources during and after the pandemic lockdowns.

“There are many people who are still cautious to visit public places and the digital library offer provides a safe option to continue benefitting from this community service.