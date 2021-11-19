New Pasture Lane School children enjoy ‘Prison Me No Way’ event
A ‘Prison Me No Way’ event took place at New Pasture Lane Primary School this week.
The event was part of a multi-agency programme which raises awareness amongst young people, aged 8 to 18, about the causes, consequences, penalties and impact of crime.
A Bridlington Neighbourhood Police team spoeksperson said: “Kids loved interacting and learned some brilliant information that they can take forward with them into adulthood – and tips for when they start at senior school.
“One of the school news reporters grabbed PCSO Humphrey for an interview.
“This was very professionally handled by Bailey with some interesting questions asked. The interview can be heard on the Twitter account from New Pasture Lane School. ”