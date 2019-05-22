New Pasture Lane - best school radio station in the country

Maybe they should start this week’s programmes with We Are The Champions or Simply The Best.

Young DJs at New Pasture Lane School in Bridlington are celebrating after winning at BBC Young Arias radio awards.

Ruby is on technical duty on the decks.

NPL Rockin’ Radio was named Best Primary School Radio Station at a prestigious ceremony at New Broadcasting House, home of the BBC, last Friday.

Headteacher Alison Tadman said: “We were in the top three and invited to BBC Broadcasting House on Friday. Nine children and three members of staff went to a glittering ceremony.

“I’m delighted we have won and the kids are so excited.

“It’s a great way of them knowing that even a little school like ours is able to win something as big as this.

Jack checks the microphone before broadcast.

“It shows them they can achieve anything.”

Students make radio programmes every day and have learn how to use the equipment and come up with ideas for what to include in the shows.

Mrs Tadman said: “The children broadcast into the school playground before school, at break time and lunchtime.

“They choose the music, make jingles, interview visitors to the school and read their work.

Tenika and Louie

“It is open to all Key Stage Two children and the Year Six pupils train up the younger ones.

“We started doing it years ago as a way of building self-esteem.”

The group left Bridlington at 6.30am on Friday and got to spend time at Hamley’s toy shop before making their way to the awards ceremony, where they were welcomed on the red carpet with non-alcoholic champagne, canapes and popcorn.

They were interviewed for Newsround and met Radio One presenters, and were given special T-shirts and brought back a state-of-the-art bluetooth speaker for the school as their prize.

The judges said ’they couldn’t help being utterly charmed’ by the New Pasture Lane radio station and that the ‘passion and creativity’ of the Bridlington students shone through.

“They clearly love where they study and show how proud they are of their school,” the judges comments added.