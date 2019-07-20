Nearly all the East Riding of Yorkshire childcare providers rated good or outstanding despite drop in number of childminders

Nearly all childcare providers in the East Riding were rated good or outstanding at their latest inspection – despite dwindling numbers of childminders.

Of the 270 childcare providers inspected in the area, education watchdog Ofsted classes 44 as outstanding and 218 good, as of 31 March.

This means 97% were graded highly, above the 96% average for Yorkshire and the Humber. The regulator visits childminders, nannies, nurseries and preschools within 30 months of registration.

Inspectors judge providers on four categories: the effectiveness of the leadership, quality of teaching and learning, personal development and welfare, and the outcomes for children.

In the East Riding, no childcare providers are inadequate, while eight require improvement.

The Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years industry body is working with the University of Plymouth to find out why fewer people choose to become childminders.

Its chief executive, Liz Bayram, called dwindling recruits “a major concern” when demand for childcare is at a record high.

Minister for children and families, Nadhim Zahawi, said more childcare providers were rated highly “than ever before”, up from 68% in 2010.

He added: “This improvement is testament to our committed early years staff who are pivotal to increasing quality and ensuring preschool children get a great start to their education.”