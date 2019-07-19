MP thanks Calder Valley teachers as summer holidays begin

As the summer holidays begin, Craig Whittaker MP has paid tribute to teachers across Calder Valley as their hard work means that more children are gaining the skills and knowledge they need to get on in life.

Almost 9000 more children in Calderdale are now in schools rated good or outstanding, this is a 40 per cent increase compared with 2010, and 1.9 million more children are attending good or outstanding schools nationally. 85 per cent of schools are now rated good or outstanding, up from 68 per cent in 2010.

Literacy levels have been rising since the introduction of the phonics screening check in 2012, meaning more children are mastering the fundamental skills they need. In 2012, 58 per cent of six-year olds reached the expected level in reading nationally, compared with 82 per cent last year.

Reforms to the curriculum have led to more pupils studying the core, academic subjects they need to get on and disadvantaged students are more likely to go to university than ever before. At the same time, reforms to apprenticeships mean that young people have quality, vocational options as they await their GCSE and A-Level results.

Mr Whittaker said: “I have always been struck by the passion and dedication of teachers working in schools across Calder Valley, and as we look forward to the summer holidays I want to thank them for their hard work.

“Many local young people will now be awaiting exam results, which is always a nervous time. But the hard work of teachers, combined with this Government’s reforms, means pupils will have more options than ever before – whatever path they chose to take.”

