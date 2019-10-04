More than 1,500 private school pupils could be absorbed into East Riding state schools under Labour nationalisation plans

More than 1,500 private school children in the East Riding of Yorkshire could be forced to go to state school if Labour follows through on plans to abolish private education.

The Labour Party has pledged to end the “tax privileges enjoyed by private schools” after members voted at its annual conference to absorb all pupils and wealth from the sector into the state system.

However, the Independent Schools Council said a move to abolish private schools would constitute “an attack on the rights and freedoms of parents to make choices over the education of their children”.

Labour’s Angela Rayner, shadow education secretary, said: “Our Social Justice Commission will look at how private schools can best be integrated into the education system to make it fairer for all children, regardless of their background.”