Some of the winning Malton School maths department members with their TES awards

Malton School maths department has been crowned Maths Team of the Year at the TES School Awards.

The school has seen a significant increase in the number of students taking A-level maths and also created a successful Key Stage three build a mathematician programme.

Judge Jemma Sherwood said, ”Clearly a passionate team, they have demonstrated consistent improvements not only in attainment, but take-up at Key Stage 5 and engagement in extra-curricular Maths.”

Sam Craggs with his silver Pearson National Teaching Award.

In another initiative, run in conjunction with Mari Palmer, Headteacher at Settrington All Saints Church of England Primary School, Head of Faculty, James Muir, and his team have helped run a regional transition project to aid the transition to year seven.

Mr Muir said: “The TES Award is deserved recognition for every member of the Maths Team who in very challenging times have collaborated and worked well as a unit, sharing the expertise of every teacher in the team.

“Staff have gone above and beyond to deliver a fantastic provision for our students during remote learning and have continued to give their students the opportunity to build on their maths skills and enthusiasm for the subject since returning to school.”

Headteacher Rob Williams said: “This has been one of the hardest years in teaching. To be recognised as the best Maths Team is an incredible achievement. My congratulations go to James and the team.”

In an additional piece of good news for the school, teacher Sam Craggs has been honoured as one of 102 Pearson National Teaching Silver Award winners and is now shortlisted to win one of just 15 Gold Awards later in the year in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.

He was nominated for the award for his real commitment to each and every one of his students, Mr Craggs said: “I am so incredibly shocked and grateful to win this award and to be in the running for the gold award.

“I cannot thank everyone at Malton School enough for all their support and for continuing to allow me to grow.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

Sharon Hague, Senior Vice President of Schools at Pearson UK, said: “After a year like no other we want to take today to say thank you to all the incredible school staff who have kept children and young people learning despite unprecedented challenges.