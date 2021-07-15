Kirsty’s delight at winning Festival of Learning ‘Return to Learning’ Award

Kirsty Young was nominated by the Helena Kennedy Foundation, a charity that awarded her a bursary to continue her learning journey at university.

Kirsty was nominated by the Helena Kennedy Foundation, a charity that awarded her a bursary to continue her learning journey at university – providing financial support and mentoring.

She recently raised over £3,000 for the foundation in order to fund a bursary to support another student progressing to university this year.

Kirsty was a victim of child grooming from the age of fourteen and suffered domestic and sexual violence as a result. For four years she had no contact with her family or the outside world. By the time she was 19 she had two children, was pregnant for the third time and found herself facing homelessness.

At that point her family found out about her situation and she was re-introduced back to them.

However, by this time she had suffered so much abuse, she was suicidal and was suffering de-personalisation disorder and was on the anorexic scale. She eventually moved to her own home under police protection in 2007.

She said: “Initially my motivation for learning was to try to build some self-esteem an to re-learn how to fit in within society after being isolated and controlled for so long. I wanted to provide a future for my children to give them the best start in life and free them from hardship. I wanted my children to have opportunities to be happy and to succeed. I had fantastic supporters at the college who could see my potential even when I couldn’t, such as my guidance officer who provided me with much needed motivation when I didn’t see my own value.

“As I progressed, my motivation and hopes were to succeed in education so that in the future, I could work in a role supporting young people to help them succeed in life and achieve their best outcomes. I wanted to make a positive difference to people’s lives.

“Learning has changed my life forever. It has given me a future full of opportunities and possibilities. I didn’t think I was clever enough to achieve in anything, so university wasn’t even a consideration. Learning has taught me education is for everyone. It has helped me grow as a person and allowed me to gain confidence and learn my own value.

The qualifications I gained mean I can work as a Learning Support Advisor. I support students who have additional needs such as learning and physical disabilities, in a wide variety of subjects on their learning journeys. I meet many students who have had negative learning or life experiences which affects their views of education and themselves.

“I try to inspire students with my own story and teach them that they can achieve. My learning journey has ultimately influenced my own children and they too have a positive attitude towards learning with goals of their own for their futures.”