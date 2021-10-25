Kingfisher Cafe and elderly residents presented with produce from New Pasture Lane School’s Harvest Festival
New Pasture Lane School held its annual Harvest Festival celebration with items collected at the event being distributed to elderly residents on the estate.
The Kingfisher Cafe, which supports the homeless in Bridlington by providing free meals, also received produce.
A New Pasture Lane spokesperson said: “Thank you to all the parents and friends who were so kind, sending lovely harvest gifts in to school for the Harvest Festival event.
“It was a great celebration about all the lovely Nature Friendly Schools projects the children have been working on.
“Parcels have been delivered to elderly residents on the estate by our Year 6 children and to Kingfisher Cafe to support its excellent work with the homeless people in Bridlington.”