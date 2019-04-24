International award success for Bridlington accountant Jess Close

A Bridlington accountant has fought off strong international competition to win a prestigious award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Jess Close from Lloyd Dowson, Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors, joined students who had been flown in from all over the world including, China, Russia and Malaysia to attend the annual ICAEW International Prizegiving Ceremony.

After gaining a first-place result for the Certificate Level Law exam as part of her Chartered Accountancy studies, Jess was invited to Chartered Accountants Hall in London to receive her award.

Jess said: “When I sat the exam, I never expected to be invited to Chartered Accountants Hall to receive an award for gaining the highest mark. The experience was overwhelming, and I still can’t believe it!”

Jess started at Lloyd Dowson in 2014 following the completion of A Levels at Hornsea school.

She began an accountancy course at Hull College as she knew she wanted a career in accountancy and completed her Association of Accounting Technicians studies, with Lloyd Dowson in 2017.

Chairman of Lloyd Dowson, David Dowson added: “Jess is a hardworking and extremely valuable member of the team who gives 100% to her studies.

"The result of her Law exam was fantastic, and we are extremely proud of her award success, particularly when she was up against international competition.”