Headlands School to host Aspirations Evening for students interested in joining next year’s Sixth Form

The school is hosting an Aspirations Evening, which gives Year 11 students the chance to get a feel for life in the Sixth Form.

The event runs from 6pm to 8pm tonight (Thursday, 14th October 14) and is open to all students.

There will be a presentation by Mr Cooke, Assistant Head of Sixth Form, as well as the chance to speak with local and national employers and subject leaders to really help figure out the future path to success.