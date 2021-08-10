Headlands School praises students following A-Level results

Lattia Emms is pictured with Courtney Bennett after their A-Level success.Lattia Emms is pictured with Courtney Bennett after their A-Level success.

A school spokesperson said: “Throughout Years 12 and 13 our Sixth Form students have worked incredibly hard supported by our superb teachers and leadership team

“As a result, they have secured some truly inspiring academic A-Level results – despite the incredibly difficult circumstances over the past 18 months.

“40% of our A-Level students have secured places at Russell Group Universities in September.

“What does this mean? The Russell Group’s 24 members are world-class, research-intensive universities. They have huge social, economic and cultural impacts locally, across the UK and around the globe.

“51% of our students secured an A-Level A*/A grade, 85% of students achieved an A’ Level A* - B and 100% of students achieved an A-Level A*- C.

“In particular, our top performing students were Michael Sayer and Finley Copsey securing 3 x A* each! (Interestingly they were the top performing students in their GCSEs in 2019).

“They are now going onto to study English at York University and Natural Sciences, again at York University. Well done to both students who have worked consistently hard on their academic studies at Headlands School from Year 7.

Lattia Emms has secured two A*s and an A and her first choice place at is Edinburgh University to study Landscape Architecture in September, while Courtney Bennett secured an A* and 2 C’s and is going to her first choice place at York St John University to study Graphic Design:

“Alongside this, Finley and Lattia, plus Ellie Bell and Taryn Colman are our Headlands Sixth Form Scholars this year and have all succeed in receiving a grant for £30K to pay for their University Tuition fees; Ellie is going to University of Central Lancashire to study Acting having achieved B, C, D and Taryn is going to York University to study Undergraduate Masters in Biomedical Sciences having achieved A, A, B.

“A huge ‘Well Done’ to all!

“Finally, the team here at Headlands School is exceedingly proud of our Year 13 cohort of students.

“We wish all our Year 13 students the best of luck in the next stage of their education or career journey.