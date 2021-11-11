Headlands School praised by inspectors as it receives a ‘good’ rating following Ofsted visit

Headlands headteacher Sarah Bone thanked everyone for their support following the ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

Four inspectors visited the school on Wednesday and Thursday, October 13 and 14 .

The inspectors awarded a ‘good’ rating across the board at the school, including:

○ Overall effectiveness

○ The quality of education

○ Behaviour and attitudes

○ Personal development

○ Leadership and management

○ Sixth-form provision

This was the first routine inspection the school received since the pandemic began.

Inspectors discussed the impact of the pandemic with school leaders and have taken this information into account in their evaluation.

The team spoke with the headteacher Sarah Bone, two deputy headteachers, and assistant headteachers with responsibility for the curriculum, sixth form and behaviour.

They also met with governors, including the chair of governors, and spoke with representatives from the local authority.

The report said: “Pupils enjoy attending Headlands School. There is a calm, welcoming atmosphere.

“Pupils that inspectors spoke with feel cared for, and leaders have developed effective personal, social and health education programmes.

The report said: “In lessons, pupils give teachers their ‘purposeful attention’.

“Leaders’ plan the curriculum so that all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, can access lessons.

“Social times are well organised and orderly across the school site.

“Leaders at the school have made changes to the curriculum to help pupils catch up after Covid-19 and their expectations of what pupils can achieve remain high.

“Pupils told inspectors that teachers helped them to make decisions about the next steps they would take in education or training.”

The inspectors added that the school’s leaders and governors also have a clear understanding of the safeguarding risks associated with the local area.

A Headlands spokesman said: “Inspectors were hugely impressed with the good quality of education delivered, the good behaviour and attitudes of students, their good personal development, our good sixth form provision, and the good leadership and management of the school.

“They also noted that students enjoy attending the school, are well cared for and there is a calm, welcoming atmosphere.

“Support from our parents/carers has been amazing. Several parents wrote positive comments in the ‘Parent View’ survey and many believed the school to be ‘fantastic’.”

Headlands headteacher Sarah Bone said: “I am absolutely delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection.

“Thank you to everyone for their support and confidence in the team here at Headlands School.