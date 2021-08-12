Headlands School hails hard work of students and ‘some truly amazing academic GCSE results’

Headlands School students were congratulated following the release of the GCSE results.

The school hailed their hard work and ‘some truly amazing academic results’.

A spokesperson said: “Throughout Years 10 and 11 our students have worked incredibly hard during extraordinary times.

“As a result they have secured some truly amazing academic GCSE results.

Headlands School headteacher Sarah Bone.

“12% of students secured a 9 grade, 21% of students achieved a 7-9 grade! 50% of students achieved at least one grade 7 – 9 grade! Outstanding results – well done!

“82% of students achieved a 4+ in English and Maths – absolutely brilliant!”

Successes of particular note include:

○ Konal Dissanayake – 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, and 1 grade 7

○ Millie Saffery - 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, and 1 grade 7

○ Logan Kirby – 2 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and 2 grade 6s

○ Lucy Morris – 2 grade 9s, 6 grade 8s, and 2 grade 7s

○ Lilly Sellick – 4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, and 4 grade 7s

○ Sam Powell – 3 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s and 1 grade 6

○ Millie Rowbottom – 2 Distinction*, 3 grade 8s, 5 grade 7s

The spokesperson continued: “We are delighted with the Class of 2021’s results and are looking forward to welcoming many of them back into our very successful Sixth Form whose results this year smashed national averages!

“A reminder Year 12 students return to school on Tuesday, September 7 at 8.30am.