Harland House students step up to complete climb

Students at Harland House have managed to raise more than £125 for The Hope School in Kenema.

They achieved this by climbing the equivalent of Mount Kilimanjaro – using the steps on the South Beach. Mount Kilimanjaro is 5,895 metres (17,685 feet) high. This meant the students had to utilise the steps from the beach a whopping 142 times.

A spokesperson at Harland House said: “Once all had quenched their thirst, thanks to the generosity of Richie’s Cafe Bar, the enthusiasm continued and the students then climbed the equivalent back down to make a total of 284 flights. What a mountainous feat! Thanks to all involved.”