Glowing Ofsted report for Burlington Infants School

Ofsted inspectors visited Burlington Infants School earlier this month and carried out a short inspection.

It was the first short inspection carried out since the school was judged to be good in June 2015. Inspector Geoffrey Dorrity said: “This school continues to be good.”

The findings said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“The school has demonstrated strong practice and marked improvement in specific areas.

“Pupils work extremely well with each other, supporting each other’s learning. The team spirit among staff is clear for all to see.”

In a letter to parents, headteacher Mari-Louise Booth – who was praised for her ‘calm leadership style’ – said: “We are delighted that our school has maintained our ‘good’ judgement since the previous inspection.

“The inspector was of the opinion that the school has demonstrated strong practice since the last inspection and may have improved significantly overall by the time of our next full inspection. He recognised how hard we are all working to make our school the best that it can be.

“I was particularly pleased that the children were praised so highly for their ‘exemplary behaviour’. They really are such a credit to you as parents, to themselves and to our school.”