Former Bridlington head teacher Sheila Rae dies at 96-years-old

Many generations of Bridlington residents will remember Sheila Rae with respect, gratitude and affection.

Mrs Rae, died aged 96 on June 24, was the proprietor and headteacher of the Alpha Kindergarten School on Trafalgar Crescent.

Born in Bradford, she trained and taught in the city and then in London before she and her family moved to Bridlington in 1961.

Over the next 28-years, until she sold the school and retired in 1989, the ‘Alpha’, whose pupils wore a distinctive red and grey uniform, was renowned throughout the area for giving children the best possible start to their education.

Local Primary and Preparatory Schools were always delighted to receive an Alpha pupil, knowing they would arrive with a wonderfully solid grounding in literacy and numeracy, well-mannered, enthusiastic and thoroughly prepared to move on to the next stage of their education.

Family always came first, but art, literature, music and theatre were all important to her, as was her love of the sea and beach; she regularly walked for several miles on Bridlington’s south beach, or, after moving to Sewerby in her later years, along the clifftop towards Flamborough Head.

Mrs Rae leaves five children, 12 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held at Saints Mary and Monica Catholic Church, Cottingley on Wednesday July 10.

According to her instructions, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Book Aid International, the UK’s leading international book donation and library development charity, which every year sends around one million new books to libraries, schools, prisons, hospitals and refugee camps. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alphakindergarten