'Fantastic set of results' for Bridlington Sixth Form students - more than three quarters of pupils achieve A* and A grades

Students at Bridlington Sixth Form are celebrating their A-level results today.

Kate Parker-Randall, Headteacher at Bridlington School, says that the school is "delighted to congratulate sixth form students for achieving a fantastic set of results in a sixth form that is going from strength to strength."

Students collected their results this morning

Figures show that 76% of students achieved A* and A grades and 85% of our students achieved A* to B grades.

The average grade achieved at Bridlington Sixth Form is a B and average vocational grade achieved is Distinction*.

Also, 100% of students met or exceeded their aspirational target grade.

Kate added: "Our students have achieved fantastic results this year that they should be very proud of with more than three quarters of them achieving the very top A* and A grades.

"This incredible performance allows our students to compete with the best students of the 2019 cohort nationally, gaining places at top universities and in prestigious apprenticeship and employment sectors.

"The success of our sixth form students is not only seen in these exam results but also in their wider qualifications, skills and abilities. We have many students that are leaving us with a suite of leadership qualifications, national recognition for voluntary work and community service.

"Such great successes of our students are a direct result of all their hard work and effort in combination with strong parent / carer support and the outstanding teaching that is provided Post-16.

"Our extensive intervention programmes ensure that every student achieves their very best and is well prepared when they leave school to succeed in every aspect of their life.

"We are delighted that 100% of our students are moving onto their chosen future pathway be it employment, an apprenticeship, further education or university.

"We are very proud of all you have achieved and wish you every success on your next step in life. We look forward to you sharing your progress with us keeping in touch with you in our vibrant alumni as an Old Bridlingtonian.

"Our 6th Form continues to be a popular choice for many of our own Year 11 students, as well as students from other schools, due to the unique range of A Level and Vocational courses, our personalised provision and our excellent success rates into pathways after 6th Form. For this reason, we have a limited number of places available for September. Students who have not yet applied and now wish to do so should telephone Simon Pick – Head of Sixth Form on 07850900440 or email on PickS@bridlingtonschool.org.uk."