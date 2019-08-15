Excellent A-level results for East Riding students

Students throughout the East Riding are celebrating some outstanding A-level results, with early indications suggesting that schools, academies and colleges have performed well compared to regional and national averages.

These results will enable the majority of students to progress onto their preferred further education or employment routes.

Councillor Julie Abraham, East Riding of Yorkshire Council portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of so many young people who have received their A-level results today.

“An enormous amount of hard work has gone into accomplishing these results, and we thank our schools, colleges and all those who have supported our young people throughout their educational journeys. We wish them every success in their on-going academic studies and future careers.”

The Key Stage Five league tables will be published by the Department for Education in January 2020. This will include attainment and progress measures for A-levels and for other Level Three vocational qualifications such as BTECs and diplomas.