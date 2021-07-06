East Riding College’s annual awards ceremony goes virtual this year

Student of the Year Darius Marshall and his tutor Bev Felgate are pictured at East Riding College’s virtual ceremony. Photo submitted.

Filmed and broadcast as a You Tube Premiere earlier this month, the awards saw 37 recipients recognised for their achievements, dedication and hard work.

The awards recognised the students’ achievements in spite of the disruption caused by the pandemic, and honoured their determination to succeed.

Student winners were nominated by their tutors and ranged from younger students on school-links programmes to adults who were retraining or achieving professional qualifications.

Darius Marshall, aged 19, won Student of the Year for Health and Social Care and the Ken Whyborn Recognition Award, which is awarded to a student who has overcome significant challenges to successfully complete their course and achieve in their chosen field.

The award is sponsored by Ken Whyborn, a member of the community who has kindly donated funds to the College over the past four years, to support students in financial difficulty.

Darius, who studied health and social care at the College is now studying to be a social worker. This hard-working student, who questioned whether he would be able to go to university, has just finished his first year studying social work at the University of York.

Darius said: “I was really surprised and delighted to win both awards. I’d like to thank Ken for supporting the award and helping young people like me, and my Tutor Bev Felgate, for nominating me, always believing in me and supporting me.”

Mike Welsh, principal of East Riding College said, “Whilst we all would have preferred this to have been a face-to-face event, it was very much worth celebrating and acknowledging our students’ achievements under exceptional circumstances.

“Each and every one of them deserves their awards and everyone at the College wishes them every success in the future.”