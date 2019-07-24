East Riding College named in the top 10% of universities and colleges in the UK

East Riding College has been placed in the top 10% of universities and colleges in the UK for its teaching on its higher education courses, according to recent figures.

The annual survey also put the College in the top 15% in the UK for overall student satisfaction based on results from the National Student Survey (NSS) published in July.

Image: East Riding College

The independent survey is a key measure of how students rate their satisfaction with their higher education experience.

Paul Smith, Director of Curriculum Programmes, Learning and Quality at the College said, “I am delighted that we’ve come out on top in the national survey, but even more delighted that our own students rate their experience so highly.

"It just goes to show that you can study for an affordable degree locally and still have a high quality experience and get a qualification awarded by respected universities such as the University of Hull and the University of Huddersfield.

“It’s a fantastic result for the College to be rated so highly and is testament to the hard work our fantastic HE programme leaders put in to supporting and nurturing their students.

"Learner voice is important to us and we really do listen to our students and respond wherever we can to their needs. The College is smaller than most higher education institutions and is in the fortunate position to be able to treat students as individuals - you’re much more than just a number here.”

In the survey 100% of the College’s students also agreed that their course has provided them with opportunities to apply what they had learnt, 98% rated the academic support and 94% rated the organisation and management of their programme.

This year's results are based on over 300,000 responses from undergraduates in their final year at institutions across the UK.

The survey quizzes students about different aspects of their experience at their college or university, including their satisfaction with the teaching, learning opportunities and academic support.

96% of students surveyed at East Riding College rated the teaching on their course – by agreeing with statements such as ‘the staff are good at explaining things’ and ‘the course is intellectually stimulating’.

The 96% satisfaction rate for teaching puts East Riding College in the top 10% in the country for this measure.

Overall, the East Riding College student satisfaction rating was 93% putting the College in the top 15% in the UK for overall satisfaction.