Council’s first electric minibus will be put through its paces by taking children to school across the East Riding

Launching the new electric-powered minibus are (from left): Paul Bellotti, director of community and environment services, Colin Walker, group manager transportation services, and Cllr Chris Matthews.

The green, zero-emissions minibus will be used by the council’s transportation team for taking children to schools in the area.

The Mercedes E-Vito people carrier will be put through its paces across the region as a possible future replacement for the team’s current fleet of small minibuses.

The vehicle, which has a 230-mile range before recharge and is capable of carrying up to eight passengers, will join the team’s fleet of 30 small minibuses on their morning and afternoon rounds.

Although currently costing more than a regular minibus, the team is confident it will save money on fuel and maintenance costs in the long run, and could potentially be charged by the production of in-house renewable energy.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “I’m really pleased the transport team will be testing this minibus out to see if all its fleet can be changed to zero-emission vehicles like these when they need replacing.