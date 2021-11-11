Celebrations at Burlington Junior School after earning a ‘good’ Ofsted report

Burlington Junior School has been given a ‘good’ Ofsted report.

The report was released today (Thursday, November 11) and is the first ‘good’ judgment the school has received in 11 years.

During the two-day inspection inspectors said: “Leaders create a positive environment where pupils flourish. Pupils are happy to attend school.

“Parents say their children are ‘well cared for, feel safe and can be themselves’.”

The school, in Marton Road, Bridlington, has a total of 309 pupils on roll aged between seven and eleven.

In the report, inspectors praised staff for being ‘passionate about ensuring that all pupils receive the education they deserve’.

They also said the school had worked hard to improve the education on offer and that staff have developed a broad and balanced curriculum ‘which engages and inspires pupils’ and raises their aspirations.

Staff promoted an interest in careers and also developed students’ experiences beyond the community, with the report mentioning annual trips to London as a highlight: ‘Parents appreciate these opportunities. One parent said, ‘My daughter was thrilled that trips are going ahead. She has missed spending time with her friends doing fun things and learning outside of school’.

Inspectors also noted staff instilled a love of reading in their pupils, helping them to become confident and fluent readers, adding: “Parents comment that their childrenreally enjoy reading for pleasure.”

The report stated that ‘behaviour and attendance continue to improve throughout school’, with leaders identifying ‘pupils who need extra support in order to manage their behaviour’.

Alison Beckett, headteacher at Burlington Junior School, said: “The school staff and governors are delighted with this fantastic achievement, one that we have all been working hard towards over the years.

“We are immensely proud of our whole school community, pupils, families, staff and governors, each one playing a significant part in this outcome.

“We will continue to maintain the school as a positive environment where children flourish, are happy, feel safe and are well cared for.