Burlington School Harvest Festival items are donated to the Hinge Centre
Over the past few weeks, Year 5 pupils at Burlington Junior School have worked hard to complete their ‘Virtual Harvest Celebration’.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:49 pm
Unfortunately, due to the current climate, the school has been unable to perform the Harvest Festival at the usual location – Bridlington Priory.
A spokesperson for the school said: “We hope to be back there soon.
“Thank you to everyone who donated food and produce to school.
“This has been donated to The Hinge Centre for those in need.”
