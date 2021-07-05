Burlington Junior School taking effective action to becoming good, say Ofsted

Burlington Junior School has received a positive outcome following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Following a short monitoring inspection in May, the school in Bridlington has received a letter from Ofsted which says: “Leaders are passionate about, and ambitious for, what pupils can achieve.”

It adds: “Leaders are well informed and knowledgeable; aspirations are higher, and pupils are responding to these.”

The monitoring inspection was the first routine inspection the school has had since Ofsted’s judgement that its rating was ‘requires improvement’ in January 2018.

In the letter, it says, having considered the evidence, the inspector is of the opinion that “leaders and those responsible for governance are taking effective action in order for the school to become a good school.”

The letter also says leaders have reacted swiftly to findings from previous inspections.

“You ensure that teachers and leaders have the skills and knowledge to teach your curriculum to pupils effectively,” it says.

In addition, the letter says leaders and teachers have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and, as a result, lessons are settled and staff promote a calm working environment.

It says the school should take further action to ensure that the reading curriculum is clearly sequenced so that teachers and leaders know what should be taught and when.