Burlington Junior School pupils given an insight into shellfish industry during harbour trip
Year 6 pupils from Burlington Junior School visited Bridlington Harbour as part of a ‘Local Area’ topic for history on Wednesday, September 22.
They visited the Harbour Master Lawrence Porter, who told them about how the fishing and shellfish industry has developed over time and that Bridlington is now one of the biggest shellfish ports in Europe. The children even got to see (and touch) live crabs and lobsters, which are some of the most valuable shellfish in Europe due to their high quality.
A school spokesperson said: “We then visited the Harbour Heritage Museum, where the curator Mr Ball, explained how they were restoring boats and showed relics from the maritime past, including the propeller of a German U-Boat.
“We then had a walk with Mark, the Harbour Commissioner, who helped us to complete a quiz of views around the harbour, explaining the history of many clues, including the Gansey Girl.